Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to announce sales of $306.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.74 million and the lowest is $304.77 million. Virtusa posted sales of $248.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $159,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,425,480.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Virtusa by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtusa by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Virtusa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Virtusa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,784. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

