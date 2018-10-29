Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $115.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Virtus Investment Partners traded as low as $98.97 and last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 1540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.06 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

