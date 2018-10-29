Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $455.00

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 25.66 ($0.34), with a volume of 15950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

About Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.