Viacom (VIAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $29.98 on Friday. Viacom has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Viacom by 50.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Viacom by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 144,714 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Viacom by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 819,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

