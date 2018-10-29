Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) PT Lowered to $192.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $204.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $201.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $169.48 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $194.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 211.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $365,975.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total transaction of $207,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,325 shares of company stock worth $6,135,340. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.