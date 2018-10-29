Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $365,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,331.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $360,541.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 945 shares of company stock worth $112,226 and have sold 377,684 shares worth $44,289,589. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.93.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $113.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.36 and a 1-year high of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

