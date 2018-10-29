Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $933,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,246. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $81.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.1834 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.