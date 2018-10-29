Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Clearshares LLC

Clearshares LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,198,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 186,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,571,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.09. The company had a trading volume of 601,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $232.42 and a one year high of $270.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $1.2067 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

