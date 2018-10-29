Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Shares Bought by Clearshares LLC

Clearshares LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

VBK stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.45. 6,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,811. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $190.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2855 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

