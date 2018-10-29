VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO (VTIP) is Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its position in VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO makes up 3.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned 0.12% of VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO by 7.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 309,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO by 40.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO by 41.0% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 252,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO during the third quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO by 17.0% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 133,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.24. 12,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,868. VANGUARD MALVER/SHORT-TERM INFLATIO has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $49.65.

