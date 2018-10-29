Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 129,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. 676,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,253. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $84.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

