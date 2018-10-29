Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $170,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.10 on Monday, hitting $178.58. 83,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,360. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.96 and a fifty-two week high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

