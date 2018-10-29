Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $143.89 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.60 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.