Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Decreased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,912 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $38.91 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $47.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.1584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.