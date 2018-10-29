Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,714,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,785,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,609,000 after buying an additional 560,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,920,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 382,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,201,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,998,000 after buying an additional 339,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $47.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2738 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

