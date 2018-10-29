ValuEngine Upgrades Hawaiian (HA) to “Sell”

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie set a $43.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Shares of HA stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

