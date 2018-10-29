ValuEngine Downgrades Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) to Sell

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul A. Mcgrath sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M. David Kornblatt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $356,700 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1,493.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 329,609 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,012,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 280,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 138,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

