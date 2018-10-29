ValuEngine Downgrades Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Strong Sell

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $662.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.19 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,823,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.