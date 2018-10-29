Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Receives $13.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.25 to $13.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,899.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,004,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 407,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 716,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. 277,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.88. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $245.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.