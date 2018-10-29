Valero Energy Partners (VLP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy Partners (NYSE: VLP):

10/25/2018 – Valero Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Valero Energy Partners LP is engaged in the ownership, development and acquisition of crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets primarily situated in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States that are integral to the operations of Valero Energy Corporation’s refinery based in Port Arthur, Texas, McKee refinery based in Sunray, Texas and its refinery based in Memphis, Tennessee. Valero Energy Partners LP is based in San Antonio, United States. “

10/19/2018 – Valero Energy Partners had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/19/2018 – Valero Energy Partners had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

10/19/2018 – Valero Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Valero Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2018 – Valero Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Valero Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/13/2018 – Valero Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Valero Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2018 – Valero Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE VLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. 1,663,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,568. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. Valero Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 99.47% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Valero Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 55,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

