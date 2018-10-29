Urban Edge Properties (UE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $101.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

