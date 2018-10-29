Upwork (UPWK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $18.69 on Monday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.49.
About Upwork
Upwork Inc operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc and changed its name to Upwork Inc in May 2015.
