Unity Biotechnology Inc’s (UBX) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Unity Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:UBX) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 30th. Unity Biotechnology had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

UBX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $11.36 on Monday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases.

