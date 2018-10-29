UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) is Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $24,950,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $258.18 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $207.80 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

