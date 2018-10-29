United Services Automobile Association Takes $253,000 Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,666 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

