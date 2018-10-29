United Services Automobile Association Has $241,000 Stake in Vale SA (VALE)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vale were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,716,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 4,083.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,351,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 482.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,342,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale by 90.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,910,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,520 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vale by 44.4% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,227,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale SA has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Vale had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

