United Services Automobile Association Buys New Holdings in International Seaways Inc (INSW)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 250,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 207,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $4,320,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,460,933 shares of company stock valued at $51,043,973 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INSW stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $596.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of -0.91. International Seaways Inc has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

