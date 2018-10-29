United Parcel Service (UPS) Price Target Cut to $136.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Thursday, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.52.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,512 shares of company stock worth $1,031,932. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,839,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,586,000 after buying an additional 56,443 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,788,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,056,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,840,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,769,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,328,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,329,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.