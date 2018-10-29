United Natural Foods (UNFI) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNFI. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UNFI opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the Wholesale and Other segment. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm.

