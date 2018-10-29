United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. United Insurance has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $871.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). United Insurance had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

