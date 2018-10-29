Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Lessened by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock opened at $142.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $115.16 and a 1-year high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

