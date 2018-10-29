Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,130,275,000 after acquiring an additional 413,967 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,853,000 after acquiring an additional 791,990 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $142.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $115.16 and a 1 year high of $165.63. The company has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

