UniCredit (UCG) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.10 ($24.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.18 ($21.14).

Shares of BIT UCG opened at €17.22 ($20.02) on Monday. UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

