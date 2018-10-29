UniCredit (UCG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UniCredit (BIT: UCG):

10/29/2018 – UniCredit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/23/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €14.20 ($16.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €19.50 ($22.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €19.70 ($22.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €15.90 ($18.49) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €20.50 ($23.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €21.10 ($24.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €17.60 ($20.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2018 – UniCredit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a price target on the stock.

9/4/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2018 – UniCredit was given a new €18.30 ($21.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG traded up €0.21 ($0.24) on Monday, reaching €17.22 ($20.02). 26,190,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,270,000. UniCredit SpA has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

