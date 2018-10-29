UMB Financial (UMBF) Given a $69.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $69.00 target price on UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

UMBF opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. UMB Financial has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.02 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $78,465.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $294,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,941.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,323 shares of company stock worth $98,048 and sold 36,443 shares worth $2,718,871. 10.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,850,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $292,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,484,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

