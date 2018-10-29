Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Given a $68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) has been given a $68.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.95. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $1.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 703.27%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 3,750 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $287,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $603,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,774. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $181,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 358.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.