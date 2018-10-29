UBS Group Reiterates €14.40 Price Target for Orange (ORA)

UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORA. Societe Generale set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.20 ($22.33) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.99 ($19.76).

Get Orange alerts:

ORA opened at €14.03 ($16.31) on Friday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.