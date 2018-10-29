UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays set a GBX 6,450 ($84.28) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,660 ($87.02) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.05 ($91.42).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,655 ($86.96) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,562 ($72.68) and a one year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

