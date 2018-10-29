Twitter (TWTR) Raised to Outperform at MED

MED upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. MED currently has $37.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.36 on Friday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.33, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $74,681.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $482,381.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,145,001 shares of company stock valued at $126,323,836 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Twitter by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

