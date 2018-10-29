Twitter (TWTR) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura raised Twitter from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.75 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.44.

NYSE TWTR opened at $32.36 on Friday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $35,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $19,600,812.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,437,574 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,501.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,145,001 shares of company stock valued at $126,323,836. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 914,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

