Twin Disc (TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th.

Twin Disc stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 89.4% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twin Disc by 15.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 423,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 9.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,455,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129,778 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

