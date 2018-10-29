TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.41-0.47 EPS.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $716.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

In other news, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 23,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $441,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $25,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $525,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

