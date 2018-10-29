TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.41-0.47 EPS.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $716.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $19.91.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
