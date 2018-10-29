TSS (TSSI) versus NIC (EGOV) Financial Comparison

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 4.70% -371.09% 12.95% NIC 16.52% 33.16% 20.45%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TSS and NIC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A NIC 0 4 0 0 2.00

NIC has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Given NIC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NIC is more favorable than TSS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of NIC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSS and NIC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $18.32 million 0.60 $760,000.00 N/A N/A NIC $336.51 million 2.70 $51.61 million $0.77 17.74

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than TSS.

Dividends

NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TSS does not pay a dividend. NIC pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

TSS has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NIC beats TSS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, development, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure in the United States. It provides a single-source solution for facilities, such as data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company's services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installations, and facilities management. TSS, Inc. serves IT equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and the government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. Its portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and secure transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

