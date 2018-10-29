TrustPlus Hits Market Capitalization of $135,275.00 (TRUST)

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. TrustPlus has a market capitalization of $135,275.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustPlus has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrustPlus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus Profile

TrustPlus (CRYPTO:TRUST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 34,864,901 coins. TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustPlus is trustplus.com

TrustPlus Coin Trading

TrustPlus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustPlus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

