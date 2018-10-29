Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGI opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $860.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a positive return on equity of 28.57%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

