Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 47.08% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPVG opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPVG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. Compass Point set a $14.00 target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

