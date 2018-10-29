TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of TreeHouse Foods worth $22,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 183,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $68.48.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.