TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on November 8th

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.805 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

TransMontaigne Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. TransMontaigne Partners has a payout ratio of 184.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TransMontaigne Partners to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.1%.

TLP opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TransMontaigne Partners has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. TransMontaigne Partners had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts predict that TransMontaigne Partners will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on TransMontaigne Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMontaigne Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

