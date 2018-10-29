Traders Sell Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) on Strength After Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on strength during trading hours on Monday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. $100.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $159.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.04 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.86 for the day and closed at $170.34

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.20, for a total value of $376,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $475,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,325 shares of company stock worth $6,135,340. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 261,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 76,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,082 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108,446 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

