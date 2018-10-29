Townsend & Associates Inc Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 72,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 105.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 931,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,727,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $93.77. 1,871,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,798. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $161.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

